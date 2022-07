Study: Romanian companies have smallest number of employees in 2021

Study: Romanian companies have smallest number of employees in 2021. The number of employees fell for the first time below the threshold of 4 million, last year, 2021 thus continuing the trend from 2020, according to a termene.ro study. Thus, if in 2019, 4.2 million people were employed in Romania (similar to 2018), in 2020 their number decreased to 4.1... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]