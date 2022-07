Changes in Carrefour Romania’s executive committee

Changes in Carrefour Romania's executive committee. Carrefour Romania has appointed Jagoda Zientara (opening photo), previous Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Committee of Carrefour Romania, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). At the same time, starting July 1, Régis Moratin takes over the CFO role. He previously served as (...)