Save the Children Romania opens counseling center for Ukrainian families in lași
Jul 14, 2022
Save the Children Romania opens counseling center for Ukrainian families in lași.
Save the Children Romania has opened a counseling center for Ukrainian refugee families in lași, in northeastern Romania. The non-profit plans to open similar centers in Bucharest, Galați, Suceava, and Baia Mare, areas where children and families find accommodation and decide to stay temporarily (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]