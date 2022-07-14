Save the Children Romania opens counseling center for Ukrainian families in lași

Save the Children Romania has opened a counseling center for Ukrainian refugee families in lași, in northeastern Romania. The non-profit plans to open similar centers in Bucharest, Galați, Suceava, and Baia Mare, areas where children and families find accommodation and decide to stay temporarily