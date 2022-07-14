Paval Holding Establishes Grunman Energy, Eyes Solar Power Projects Of 400 MW

Paval Holding Establishes Grunman Energy, Eyes Solar Power Projects Of 400 MW. Paval Holding, the investment vehicle of brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval who own do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Dedeman, has recently established the company Grunman Energy which will generate electricity via solar power plants installed on the rooftops of Dedeman’s seven logistics centers in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]