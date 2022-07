Sarantis Romania Eyes 11.6% Increase In 2022 Turnover Up To RON453M

Sarantis Romania Eyes 11.6% Increase In 2022 Turnover Up To RON453M. Cosmetics importer and wholesaler Sarantis Romania, held by Greece’s Sarantis Group, has budgeted a 11.6% increase in turnover up to RON453 million for 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]