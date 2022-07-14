KREIF contracts 119 mln. lei financing from OTP Bank for the development of new gas stations

KREIF contracts 119 mln. lei financing from OTP Bank for the development of new gas stations. The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (KREIF) recently contracted a financing in the amount of 119 mln. lei (about 24.75 mln. USD) for the speedup of the retail program – the development of new fuel distribution stations, from OTP Bank Romania. “KMG International continues its projects (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]