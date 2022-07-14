Romania ranks poorly for freedom of the press in European Commission's latest report

Romania ranks poorly for freedom of the press in European Commission's latest report. Romania is in the highest risk category for freedom of the press according to the European Commission's 2022 Rule of Law Report. The report was released on Wednesday, July 13, by the European Commission and includes the section on Media Pluralism and Freedom, which introduced a ranking of EU (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]