Mobexpert And Global Vision Team Up To Develop Turnkey Office Spaces For Romanian SMEs

Mobexpert And Global Vision Team Up To Develop Turnkey Office Spaces For Romanian SMEs. Furniture maker and retailer Mobexpert, held by entrepreneur Dan Sucu, together with real estate developer Global Vision, founded and run by Sorin Preda, are teaming up to develop and equip office spaces for Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]