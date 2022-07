Gfk: 4 Out Of 10 Households In Romania Bought Consumer Goods Online In 2021

Gfk: 4 Out Of 10 Households In Romania Bought Consumer Goods Online In 2021. Online commerce of fast-moving consumer goods reached 40% penetration among households in Romania in 2021 and has the potential to reach a further 1.8 million households in the medium and long run, a survey by market research company GfK Romania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]