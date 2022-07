Linde Gaz Romania 2021 Net Profit Up 44% YoY To RON236.6M

Linde Gaz Romania, the local subsidiary of the German-American industrial group Linde Plc., the largest supplier of industrial gases in the world, reported a net profit of RON236.6 million (EUR48 million) in 2021, up 44.4% from RON163.8 million (EUR33.8 million) in 2020, as per finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]