US Air Force drone crashes near Campia Turzii Air Base

A US Air Force drone crashed on Thursday around 14:15hrs, EEST, three kilometres south of the 71st Campia Turzii Air Base, the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) reports. The MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed while returning to the base, with no casualties. The incident was also confirmed by Defence