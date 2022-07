IMPACT Developer & Contractor Buys 51% Of RCTI Company For RON14.4M

Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange has reached an agreement with RCTI Company to take over 51% of the latter's shares. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]