Survey: Voluntary health insurance – the Romanians’ most sought coverage in 2022

Survey: Voluntary health insurance – the Romanians’ most sought coverage in 2022. Voluntary health insurance is the Romanians’ most sought coverage in 2022, followed by home and foreign travel insurance, as 4 in 10 Romanians (39 percent) report being more interested in the former type of policy, shows the latest UNSAR-IRES Barometer on Risk perception and insurance culture in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]