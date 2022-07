ACAROM: Romania’s car production up 13% YoY in H1

ACAROM: Romania’s car production up 13% YoY in H1. Car production in Romania increased by 13.6% in the first six months of the year to 268,759 units, according to the latest report of the industry association ACAROM. With a production of about 500,000 cars, Romania can surpass Italy this year, Ziarul Financiar commented. Last year, Italy (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]