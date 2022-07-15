MedLife takes over largest private hospital in Romania's Arges County

Major private medical services provider MedLife (BVB: M) announced that it signed the contract for the acquisition of the majority stake (99.76%) in Muntenia Hospital, the largest private hospital in Argeș County. The transaction pends approval from the Competition Council. Rival player Regina (...)