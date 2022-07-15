Romania's consumer protection authority fines Blue Air EUR 2 mln for cancelled flights

Romania's consumer protection authority fines Blue Air EUR 2 mln for cancelled flights. Romania's consumer protection authority ANPC said on Thursday that it fined local low-cost carrier Blue-Air EUR 2 mln for cancelling over 11,000 flights over a 12-month period between April 30, 2021, and April 30, 2022. The practice of collecting money in promotional campaigns for later (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]