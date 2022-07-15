Stop Contrabanda platform: More than 41 million smuggled cigarettes were seized by the authorities in the first 6 months of 2022



In the first six months of 2022, Romanian authorities confiscated over 41 million smuggled cigarettes Their total value on the black market is over 26 million lei BAT aims to build A Better Tomorrow™, which means supporting the efforts of the authorities to combat illicit trafficking activities (...)