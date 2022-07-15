Agroland opens the 20th MEGA store in Romania following an investment of over 700,000 lei



Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), Romanian retail, agriculture, and food business group, which owns the largest network of garden, pet, and farm stores in Romania, announces the opening of a new MEGA store nationally. The store is located in Miroslava, Iași County, the second inaugurated in (...)