Deloitte study: Romanians believe that climate change is caused by human activities and they are adjusting purchasing behavior to limit negative impact on environment



Deloitte study: Romanians believe that climate change is caused by human activities and they are adjusting purchasing behavior to limit negative impact on environment.

Eight in ten Romanians believe that climate change is caused by human activities and 67% of them have already adjusted their purchasing behavior in order to limit the negative impact on the natural environment, according to the Deloitte study Sustainable Actions Index, conducted in 26 (...)