CNN adds Romania’s Apuseni Mountains to a list of best destinations to visit in Europe

CNN adds Romania’s Apuseni Mountains to a list of best destinations to visit in Europe. CNN Travel has published a list of European destinations perfect for a modern-day Grand Tour, and Romania’s Apuseni Mountains are on it. “The Grand Tour was a rite of passage for men and women of certain wealth and status in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, taking in the best Europe had to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]