MQ-9 Reaper drone crashes near Câmpia Turzii airbase in Romania

MQ-9 Reaper drone crashes near Câmpia Turzii airbase in Romania. An American MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed close to the Câmpia Turzii airbase in Romania on Thursday, July 14. Defense minister Vasile Dîncu told local news channel Digi24 that the incident occurred during a training mission and the crash caused no injuries, as the aircraft fell in an uninhabited (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]