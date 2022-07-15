Romania Ranks 13th In The EU With 58.712 New Car Registrations In 1H/2022

Romania Ranks 13th In The EU With 58.712 New Car Registrations In 1H/2022. New car registrations in Romania surged by 23.1% (the biggest increase in the European Union) on the year to 58.712 units in January-June 2022, placing the country 13th in the EU, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]