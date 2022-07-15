Romania’s national paraclimbing team ends 2022 competition season with 17 medals

Romania’s national paraclimbing team ends 2022 competition season with 17 medals. Eleven Romanian athletes with visual and locomotor disabilities took Romania to the podium in paraclimbing competitions this season. They claimed a total of 17 medals at the World Cup in Salt Lake City (USA), the Paraclimbing Master Imst (Austria), and the Paraclimbing World Cup in Villars (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]