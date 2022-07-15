Developer Iulius opens its first convenience retail project in Romania after EUR 12 mln investment

Developer Iulius opens its first convenience retail project in Romania after EUR 12 mln investment. Iulius, a developer specialized in complex urban regeneration projects, diversified its portfolio by opening its first convenience retail project in Romania - Family Market Miroslava in Iași county. The investment amounted to approximately EUR 12 million and created 140 new jobs. Family Market (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]