Bucharest tops ranking of smart city projects, report shows

Bucharest tops ranking of smart city projects, report shows. Taken together, Bucharest’s general city hall and the capital’s sectorial city halls ran the most smart city projects, according to the Scanning Smart Cities in Romania report for 2022. Broken down across individual city halls, Cluj-Napoca (63) becomes the city with the most numerous smart city (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]