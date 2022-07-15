Energy Minister Popescu: Gas storage facilities filled up to 50% of capacity, higher than assumed

Energy Minister Popescu: Gas storage facilities filled up to 50% of capacity, higher than assumed. Gas storage facilities are currently filled to 50% of capacity, more than Romania has pledged for August 1, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Facebook. More than 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas were in storage on Friday, out of a total capacity of 3.07 billion. According to the...