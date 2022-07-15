Bucharest hosts second ministerial conference of Moldova Support Platform. German ForMin: Republic of Moldova is not alone



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock declared on Friday in Bucharest that the Republic of Moldova “is not alone”, and announced an additional grant of up to 77 million euros for this country. Alongside her Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu and French Secretary of State for Development, (...)