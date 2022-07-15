Romania takes first place in Europe, fifth worldwide at International Math Olympiad

Romania takes first place in Europe, fifth worldwide at International Math Olympiad. Romania's mathematics team won first place in Europe and 5th place worldwide at the International Mathematical Olympiad 2022. "The best performance in the last 25 years!" - education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu wrote on social media. He congratulated the six Romanian students, half of whom are in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]