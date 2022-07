A&D Pharma-Dr.Max Group Leases 5,000 Sqm In CTPark Craiova East Industrial Park

A&D Pharma-Dr.Max Group Leases 5,000 Sqm In CTPark Craiova East Industrial Park. Pharmaceuticals group A&D Pharma – Dr.Max Group has leased over 5,000 square meters within the CTPark Craiova East industrial park, in a new building due to be completed by the end of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]