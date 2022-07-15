Two women got married on Pride Day, marking the first same-sex marriage in Romania



Two women got married on Pride Day, marking the first same-sex marriage in Romania.

Romania's first same-sex marriage was officiated between two women in Bucharest. Georgiana and Evie were married on Saturday, July 9 (the day of the Bucharest Pride March), at the Civil Registry Office of Sector 5, in Bucharest, after realizing they could take advantage of a legal loophole (...)