Romania's first seniors' social center opens in Bucharest

Romania's first seniors' social center opens in Bucharest. Romania’s first social center for the elderly has opened in Bucharest. The center was created by the „Never Alone - Friends of the Elderly” Association with the support of the Dr. Max pharmacy chain, which donated EUR 100 000 to make it a reality. This donation is the result of an extensive (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]