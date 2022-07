Transgaz Gets RON300M Loan from Raiffeisen Bank

Transgaz Gets RON300M Loan from Raiffeisen Bank. Transgaz (TGN.RO), the natural gas grid operator in Romanian handling 90% of the natural gas used in the country, has recently obtained a RON300 million loan from Raiffeisen Bank, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]