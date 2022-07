Elba Timisoara Turnover Surges 25% YoY To RON253.5M In 2021

Elba Timisoara Turnover Surges 25% YoY To RON253.5M In 2021. Timisoara-based lighting fixtures and systems manufacturer Elba, which supplies headlights for Dacia-Renault and Skoda, ended 2021 with a turnover of RON253.5 million (EUR51.5 million), up 25.7% versus 2020, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]