ForMin Aurescu to plead for the support of Ukraine at Foreign Affairs Council

ForMin Aurescu to plead for the support of Ukraine at Foreign Affairs Council. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will participate on Monday, in Brussels, in the meeting of the heads of diplomacies of the EU member states – Foreign Affairs Council, where he will plead for the support of Ukraine, including by allocating a new tranche through the European Peace (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]