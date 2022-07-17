 
July 17, 2022

Retail investors lose patience with airline stocks and ditch pharmaceutical companies in Q2, shows eToro data
Jul 17, 2022

Retail investors lose patience with airline stocks and ditch pharmaceutical companies in Q2, shows eToro data.

Data from eToro shows which companies saw the biggest increase and decrease in holders on its platform in Q2 United Airlines Holdings (-8%) and Delta Air Lines (-7%) were both in the top 10 fallers, along with pharmaceutical giants Merck & Co (-19%), and Pfizer (-6%) Twitter saw the (...)

