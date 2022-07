Nordis Group begins delivery of apartments in Nordis Mamaia project

Nordis Group, the Romanian developer with a focus on 5-star hotel and residential complexes, started the process of delivering the apartments within the Nordis Mamaia project last week, when 50 units were handed over to owners. Under the contract, the buyers will benefit from a yield of 7% per (...)