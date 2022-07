Fondul Proprietatea trades 26% below net asset value at end-June

Fondul Proprietatea trades 26% below net asset value at end-June. The value of the net assets (NAV) of Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) reached RON 2.78 per share on June 30, 2022, FP announced. Its shares were traded at a discount of 25.9% compared to this NAV at the end of June, after they were traded at par or slightly above par during the first part of