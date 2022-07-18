 
July 18, 2022

FDI companies in Romania post record EUR 9.4 bln profits in 12 months to May
Jul 18, 2022

FDI companies in Romania post record EUR 9.4 bln profits in 12 months to May.

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that in the last five months of the year foreign direct investment in Romania increased by 53% YoY. He concluded that the authorities succeeded in taking measures to encourage foreign investors, but also Romanian ones to continue to develop the (...)

Romania Construction Works Rise by 16.7% In May 2022 Vs Previous Month Construction works increased by 16.7% in May 2022 against April 2022 in gross series, whole in adjusted series there was a 4.6% advance, in line with data from the country’s statistics board INS.

Grup Șerban Holding acquires four new grain storage bases and reaches a total storage capacity of 167,000 tons Grup Șerban Holding (BVB: GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields in agriculture, acquired four new grain storage bases in Bacău county. Following this transaction, Grup Șerban expanded its storage capacity by 48,530 tons, an increase of 40%, and reached a total storage (...)

Cairo Fencing World Championships: Romanian Iulian Teodosiu wins bronze in men's sabre Iulian Teodosiu won on July 18 the bronze medal in the individual men’s sabre at the 2022 Cairo Fencing World Championships. Teodosiu lost against France’s Maxime Pianfetti, 15-11. Hungarian Olympic gold medalist Aron Szilagyi won the gold medal in individual men’s sabre, winning with a 15-14 (...)

In its first 6 months of activity, Rōnin financed campaigns worth almost 1 million euros Currently, there are over 1,700 registered users on the crowdfunding platform, and over 400 start-ups are being analysed for listing. Rōnin’s “revolution” democratises investments. Anyone can invest in their favourite business with a minimum contribution of only 100 euros. Despite the challenges of (...)

One United Properties launches sales for One Lake Club Phase II One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, announces the launching of sales for the second phase of One Lake Club development, located on the shores of Lake Tei, expected to be delivered in 2024. Designed as a (...)

Clinica Sante Turnover Soars 70% in 2021 To RON250M Clinica Sante, a private laboratory clinic network developed in 1995, in 2021 reached RON254 million turnover, up 72% from 2020, the fastest growth pace for the company that has 290 centers nationwide.

Franke Romania Earmarks RON2.5M Investments for 2022, Double the 2020 Level Franke Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swiss group of the same name, has budgeted RON2.5 million investments for this year, almost double the 2020 level and 42% higher than the 2021 one, in line with ZF calculations based on company (...)

 


