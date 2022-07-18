RO Govt. passes fiscal changes, expects EUR 2 bln supplementary revenues in 2023

RO Govt. passes fiscal changes, expects EUR 2 bln supplementary revenues in 2023. The Government of Romania passed on July 15 the ordinance on the main fiscal changes that will take place starting on August 1, 2022, and January 1, 2023. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, speaking of the ordinance, said that Government had done its best to eliminate tax exemptions from the Fiscal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]