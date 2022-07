Flavours of Romania: Filming underway on second season

Flavours of Romania: Filming underway on second season. The second season of Flavours of Romania, the documentary series promoting the country’s culture, cuisine, and nature, is currently in the making, the producers announced. The series is produced and presented by Charlie Ottley, who previously worked on the series Wild Carpathia and a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]