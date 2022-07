Grup Serban Holding Buys 4 Grain Storage Bases for RON17.7M

Grup Serban Holding Buys 4 Grain Storage Bases for RON17.7M. Grup Serban Holding, a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields of agriculture, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the GSH ticker, has bought four grain storage bases, completely functional, in the wake of a RON17.7 million deal, VAT not (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]