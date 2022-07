Aramis Invest Rakes in Record High RON1.6B Turnover in 2021

Aramis Invest Rakes in Record High RON1.6B Turnover in 2021. Aramis Invest, Romania’s biggest furniture producer, controlled by local entrepreneurs Vladimir Iacob and Marius Selescu, in 2021 generated turnover worth RON1.6 billion, up almost 38% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]