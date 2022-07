Carrefour Romania announces key updates at board level

Carrefour Romania announces key updates at board level. Jagoda Zientara as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Régis Moratin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Carrefour Romania announces a series of strategic appointments in the local organization board, based on promoting key business leaders. Jagoda Zientara, previous Chief Financial Officer (CFO) (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]