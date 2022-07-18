Meta Estate Trust kicks-off the IPO and aims to increase its share capital by RON 25 million

Meta Estate Trust kicks-off the IPO and aims to increase its share capital by RON 25 million. Meta Estate Trust, a holding company operating in the real estate sector, with an innovative investment model for the first time on the Romanian market, announces that the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF) has approved the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) prospectus. Therefore, Meta (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]