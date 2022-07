Morphosis Capital Fund I combined portfolio grew 49% in 2021 vs 2020

Morphosis Capital Fund I combined portfolio grew 49% in 2021 vs 2020. Morphosis Capital Fund I Cooperatief UA, a growth equity fund, reports a 49% combined increase in turnover of its portfolio companies in 2021 compared to 2020. In 2021, the six portfolio companies of the fund generated combined revenues of 47 million euros. Morphosis Capital’s portfolio includes (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]