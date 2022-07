Virgil Soncutean Nominated for Third Term at Helm of Allianz-Tiriac

Virgil Soncutean Nominated for Third Term at Helm of Allianz-Tiriac. Virgil Soncutean, the Romanian executive who has been running the operations of Allianz-Tiriac since 2016, was nominated for a third term at the helm of the insurer. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]