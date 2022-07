ANRE: Romania’s Power Consumption Down 5.2% In Jan-April

ANRE: Romania’s Power Consumption Down 5.2% In Jan-April. Romania’s power consumption was 5.2% lower in the first four months of 2022, as households used 3.2% less electricity and industrial consumers 6.4%, a report of Romania’s energy market regulator ANRE shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]