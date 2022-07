ARTmania Festival returns to Sibiu this weekend

ARTmania Festival returns to Sibiu this weekend. ARTmania Festival, the event dedicated to rock music, returns with another edition between July 22 and July 24 in Sibiu’s Grand Square. This year’s run marks 15 years since the festival’s first edition. The lineup includes names such as Mercyful Fate, Meshuggah, Transatlantic, Testament, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]