Farmers in Romania delivered record amount of grain to countries outside Europe. Romania delivered a record 12.4 mln tonnes of grain to countries outside of Europe, double that of last year. The commercial year 2021/2022 ended for Romania with total exports of 12.4 mln tonnes of cereals (wheat, wheat flour, corn, barley, oats). Overall, EU countries exported 45.5 million (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]