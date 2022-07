Medical Imaging Center Network Medima Health Expands with New Clinic in Bucharest

Medima Health, a network of clinics specializing in medical imaging and radiology, has opened a clinic in the Jiului area of Bucharest, following an investment of EUR1.5 million, company officials say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]